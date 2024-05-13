KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Just Announced: Parmalee at The WA State Fair on Sept. 8th Pre-Sale Tickets Available This Wednesday

May 13, 2024 10:04AM PDT
Photo Owned by WA State Fair

Parmalee is coming to the Washington State Fair on Sunday Sept. 8th! Tickets go Sale to the general public this Friday May 17th at 10 am, but YOU can get yours early by using the code word “RADIO”  Starting at 10 am this Wednesday (5-15-2024) Just Just Click This Link to buy your tickets early!!

  • PRESALE ACCESS

    Presale: starts Wed, May 15 at 10am
    General On Sale: starts Fri, May 17 at 10am

    TICKETS:

    Standing Infield Dirt or Reserved Grandstand: $35

    • Concert tickets include same-day Washington State Fair gate admission, up to an $18 value. Your concert ticket is also your Fair gate admission ticket. Present your concert ticket at any Fair gate for admission on the same day as the show.
    • Concert ticket required for children 2 years of age and older.
    • Concert tickets DO NOT include admission to any Rodeo performance.
    • Remember to wear appropriate footwear for Infield dirt tickets.

    *Online orders subject to standard fees. All tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable, regardless of weather. Events held rain or shine.

    Please note: There is no wheelchair access or seating on the dirt arena floor; standing room only.

    ABOUT THE ARTISTS

    As the most-played group/band on Country Radio in 2023, Parmalee is one of Country Music’s most successful acts with four #1 singles, multiple platinum records and more than 1 Billion on-demand streams. Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), Cousin Barry Knox (bass) and life-long friend Josh McSwain (guitar/keyboard), the North Carolina natives first topped the charts with “Carolina,” followed by their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way.” They followed with “Take My Name,” which was Billboard’s Most Played Country Song of 2022. They recently scored their third consecutive #1 single with “Girl In Mine,” which was Billboard’s 8th Most Played Country Song of 2023. Those three #1’s and 15 other tracks are available on their new album For You 2.

More about:
Concerts
live music
Parmalee
WA State Fair

