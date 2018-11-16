Just Announced! Old Dominion At The WA State Fair!
Mark your calendars for Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, when country music artists Old Dominion bring their “Make It Sweet” Tour to the Washington State Fair, along with special guest Brandon Lay.
2018 ACM Vocal Group of the Year winner, Old Dominion, has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands in country music, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. Proving that they are not your average country band, Old Dominion blends old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit and rock n’ roll grit into radio-friendly, hook-heavy pop nuggets.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. Prices are $75, $65 and $50 and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on The Fair website, by clicking HERE!
Or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office, 9th Ave SW and Meridian St. on most Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please note, the Box Office will NOT be open November 17. Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on site will be charged a $3.50 per ticket service fee.
The Old Dominion concert is the first to be announced in the Washington State Fair’s 2019 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Tickets will also go on sale for other artists in the coming months. Visit LINK! for updated information.
The Washington State Fair is one of the biggest fairs in the world, and the largest in the Pacific Northwest. It started in 1900 in Puyallup, and welcomes more than a million guests to the single largest attended event in the state. Star-studded entertainment, the PRCA Rodeo, rides, exhibits, food, flowers and animals are mainstays of the 20-day event that kicks off the Friday of Labor Day weekend. For more information about the Aug. 30- Sept. 22, 2019 Washington State Fair (closed Tuesdays and Sept. 4), visit www.thefair.com.