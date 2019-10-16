      Weather Alert

Just Announced! Blake Shelton, Tacoma Dome, Friday February 14th, 2020!

Oct 16, 2019 @ 8:22am

That’s right Blake Shelton  just announced he’ll be going out on tour with very special guest Lauren Alaina and special appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins!!

Blake Shelton: “Friends and Heroes 2020” Friday February 14th at the Tacoma Dome!

Tickets go on Sale Friday, October 25 at 10 am!!

 

Special Radio Pre-Sale for Kix 95.3 listeners on Wednesday October  23rd at 10 am use the password HELLRIGHT 



