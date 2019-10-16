Win
Concerts
Club 953
Shows
The Luceman and Logan- Mornings
More Music Middays with Logan
Afternoon Show with Rick Moyer
Evenings with Lia Knight
Overnight with Cody Allen
Buck Wild Saturday Night!
Bob Kingsley’s Top 40 Countdown
Rise Up Country with John Ritter
Weekends with Trace Alan
New Music Nashville
American Country Countdown
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Just Announced! Blake Shelton, Tacoma Dome, Friday February 14th, 2020!
Oct 16, 2019 @ 8:22am
That’s right Blake Shelton just announced he’ll be going out on tour with very special guest Lauren Alaina and special appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins!!
Blake Shelton: “Friends and Heroes 2020” Friday February 14th at the Tacoma Dome!
Tickets go on Sale Friday, October 25 at 10 am!! Buy your tickets
HERE!
Special Radio Pre-Sale for Kix 95.3 listeners on Wednesday October 23rd at 10 am use the password
HELLRIGHT
Get your tickets
Here!
October 2019
M
T
W
T
F
S
S
« Sep
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Most Popular Posts
15 Year Old Invents Board Game Called HIRE!
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
Concert Calendar
The Tim Daniel's Memorial Golf Tourney
VFW special event at Lake Sylvia this Saturday!
The Harbor's New Country
Win
Concerts
Club 953
Shows
The Luceman and Logan- Mornings
More Music Middays with Logan
Afternoon Show with Rick Moyer
Evenings with Lia Knight
Overnight with Cody Allen
Buck Wild Saturday Night!
Bob Kingsley’s Top 40 Countdown
Rise Up Country with John Ritter
Weekends with Trace Alan
New Music Nashville
American Country Countdown
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL