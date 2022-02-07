Just Announced Blake Shelton at The WA State Fair!

The WA State Fair just announced this morning (2/7/2022) Blake Shelton on Saturday Sept. 3rd at the WA State Fair! Pre-Sale Tickets go on Sale This Wednesday at 10am! Use the code word RADIO to purchase tickets on Wednesday 2/9/2022! On Sale to the general public this Saturday at 10 am!
Puyallup, WA –Feb. 7, 2022– Mark your calendars for Saturday Sept. 3, 2023, when country
music sensation Blake Shelton takes the Grandstand Stage at the Washington State Fair.
Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status with the deluxe version of his new album
Body Language, released December 3.
The album features four new tracks, including his current
single “Come Back As A Country Boy.”
Body Language Deluxe features his Platinum-selling
28th country radio chart-topper, “Happy Anywhere” (featuring Gwen Stefani). Prior to “Happy
Anywhere” Shelton celebrated a 2x Platinum, multi-week No. 1 with “Nobody But You,” which
has now surpassed 280 million streams.
The single made its TV debut on the 62nd GRAMMY
Awards, where Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his hit
“God’s Country.” The 4x Platinum smash earned the 2019 CMA Award and 2020 ACM Award
for Single of the Year. As his award wins approach the hundreds, Shelton remains a force in the
industry with ACM (5), AMA (3), CMA (10), CMT (11) and People’s Choice Awards (6),
among many others.
He recently wrapped his headlining “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour with
Lindsay Ell and special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.
As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is an eight-time
champion, most recently with his contestant Cam Anthony.
The Grand Ole Opry member also
remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in
Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando. A noted humanitarian, Shelton has helped raise
millions of dollars for children’s hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks and more in
his home state of Oklahoma and throughout the entire country.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Visit http://www.thefair.com/subscribe
and join our free E-Club for access to the best seats and ticket offers. E-Club members get the
opportunity to buy tickets to all shows in the Columbia Bank Concert Series lineup, before the
general public.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. Prices are $125, $175, $225,
$300 and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on The Fair website,
https://www.thefair.com/activities/blake-shelton . All orders are subject to standard fees.
Pre-Show Party
Concert ticket holders who want to start the party early, can purchase tickets to the pre-show
party. Join fellow fans in the VIP tent just inside the Gold Gate for fun, food and prizes before
Blake Shelton takes the stage. The price includes a catered dinner by The Vault Catering, one
complimentary beverage and a dessert bar. Enjoy a fun atmosphere a party DJ, music, games,
prizes and a no-host bar. A commemorative VIP lanyard and buttons are included in the cost.
The party starts at 5 p.m. All pre-show party ticketholders will be automatically entered into a
drawing to win a front row seat upgrade for two! Guests must be present when announced at
approximately 6:30 p.m. to win. Artist will NOT make an appearance at the party. Pre-show
party DOES NOT include admission to the concert or Fair. Separate ticket required for Fair
and Grandstand entrance.
For more information, visit https://www.thefair.com/activities/blake-shelton-pre-show-party/ .
The Blake Shelton concert is the first to be announced in the Washington State Fair’s 2022
Columbia Bank Concert Series. Tickets will also go on sale for other artists in the coming weeks.
Visit http://www.thefair.com/concerts for updated information.
Please be familiar with the current state mandates and COVID-19 restrictions prior to
purchasing, as there are no ticket refunds or exchanges. Updated health/safety information can
also be found on our website: https://www.thefair.com/health-safety/