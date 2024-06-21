KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

June 21 is World Music Day in Aberdeen and around the world

June 21, 2024 6:29AM PDT
Share
Logo from Make Music Aberdeen

It is World Music Day in Aberdeen, and anyone in the city may notice activity throughout the downtown area.

The day, held annually around the globe on June 21, is part of the international Fête de la Musique, which takes place in 1,000 cities across 120 countries. 

The day of music is meant to celebrate music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. 

It is World Music Day in Aberdeen, and anyone in the city may notice activity throughout the downtown area.

The day, held annually on June 21 as Make Music Day, takes place around the globe in 1,000 cities across 120 countries. 

This year, more than 100 U.S. cities are organizing Make Music Day celebrations, encompassing thousands of concerts nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by the NAMM Foundation, and coordinated by the Make Music Alliance.

Within Aberdeen, in collaboration with the Downtown Aberdeen Association, Make Music Aberdeen officially launched in 2023 as World Music Day. The family-friendly day of live music will feature artists both inside and outside of businesses with opportunities for the public to participate.

Musicians will be holding performances throughout Aberdeen, including our field entertainment reporter Phil Luce and his band Electric Eye on Mount Olympus Brewery Stage, with the headliners of the day being The Bona Fide Band featuring former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, as well as Roger Fisher (formerly of Heart) and his band Fisher Brothers & Human Tribe band.

 For more information, and a list of musical events, visit https://www.makemusicday.org/aberdeen

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

A Bar Song (Tipsy)Shaboozey / New Artist
8:49pm
DrinkabyCole Swindell
8:45pm
Bigger HousesDan Shay
8:42pm
She'S Somebody'S DaughterDrew Baldridge
8:38pm
If I Find YouThe Olson Bros Band
8:35pm
View Full Playlist