June 21 is World Music Day in Aberdeen and around the world

It is World Music Day in Aberdeen, and anyone in the city may notice activity throughout the downtown area.

The day, held annually around the globe on June 21, is part of the international Fête de la Musique, which takes place in 1,000 cities across 120 countries.

The day of music is meant to celebrate music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts.

It is World Music Day in Aberdeen, and anyone in the city may notice activity throughout the downtown area.

The day, held annually on June 21 as Make Music Day, takes place around the globe in 1,000 cities across 120 countries.

This year, more than 100 U.S. cities are organizing Make Music Day celebrations, encompassing thousands of concerts nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by the NAMM Foundation, and coordinated by the Make Music Alliance.

Within Aberdeen, in collaboration with the Downtown Aberdeen Association, Make Music Aberdeen officially launched in 2023 as World Music Day. The family-friendly day of live music will feature artists both inside and outside of businesses with opportunities for the public to participate.

Musicians will be holding performances throughout Aberdeen, including our field entertainment reporter Phil Luce and his band Electric Eye on Mount Olympus Brewery Stage, with the headliners of the day being The Bona Fide Band featuring former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, as well as Roger Fisher (formerly of Heart) and his band Fisher Brothers & Human Tribe band.

For more information, and a list of musical events, visit https://www.makemusicday.org/aberdeen