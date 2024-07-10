July 17 virtual meeting on trout management policy open to the public

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is hosting an online public meeting on July 17 to share the first draft framework of the resident native trout harvest management policy and hear feedback from the public.

This is the second public town hall on the new policy, designed to increase public participation opportunities in policy development.

Anglers and anyone interested in the ongoing development of the resident native trout harvest management policy are welcome to attend this public meeting on Wednesday, July 17 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be recorded.

Future public input opportunities will be available on the WDFW native trout policy webpage as the policy development proceeds.

The primary goals for the July 17 town hall meeting are said to be to share the first draft of the policy framework and to inform the public on how to best provide any input and comments they have on the draft policy framework and development process.

“Since the first town hall in January, we have reviewed our current rules and drafted a range of policy options for the Fish and Wildlife Commission to consider,” said Steve Caromile, WDFW’s inland fish program manager. “We appreciate the public’s participation and input as we work towards a policy that balances resident native trout conservation while offering fishing opportunity.”

Members of the public can register to participate in the virtual July 17 meeting. Pre-registration is required for all public and internal guests.

For more information on this and other upcoming virtual town halls, or to provide comments or suggestions online, please visit wdfw.wa.gov/events.