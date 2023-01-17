KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Jordan Bowers arrested on new charges moments after being released

January 17, 2023 8:24AM PST
Just minutes after being released from the Washington Correctional Center for Women after serving her sentence for child endangerment, Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing child Oakley Carlson, was taken back into custody.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said that they had submitted an investigation to the Grays Harbor Prosecutor’s Office for Identity Theft and Fraud.  

Grays Harbor Prosecutors filed criminal charges for these offenses.  Arrest warrants were issued for three counts of Identity Theft in the First Degree (class B felony) and one count of Identity Theft in the Second Degree (class C felony).    

These charges stem from complaints from multiple victims who experienced fraudulent banking activity. 

After the investigation was completed, Bowers was identified as the primary suspect.

Upon her release, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office detectives took her into custody, and she was booked into the Grays Harbor County jail.  

Oakley Carlson, the daughter of Bowers, was seen alive on Feb. 10th, 2021.

The local sheriff’s department says that they are still actively investigating the disappearance of Oakley.

