Join Rick Moyer this Saturday at Dennis Company in Aberdeen!

Hey there!  Guess what???   I’m going to be at Dennis Company in Aberdeen this Saturday helping kids in the area!  CHRISTMAS FOR KIDS is an awesome program that helps kids enjoy Christmas, that might not otherwise get gifts for Christmas.  Check out our page on it HERE.

I’ll be at Dennis Company from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m this Saturday taking donations of unwrapped toys for kids!   Dennis Company is having a big sale that day too, so you could just come in and go shopping and drop some of it the donation barrel!  Come say hi, get a candy cane, and bless a kid!

SEE YOU THERE!

Rick Moyer from KIX 95.3

Drop off toys at these awesome locations:

Dennis Company
Great Northwest Federal Credit Union
Joel Cole Construction
ResCom Flooring
Westhaven Villa
Ocean Shores IGA
Extreme Fun Center
Aberdeen Office Equipment
Le Orthodontics
ASAP Intermoutain Staffing
Our Community Credit Union
A1 Roofing
