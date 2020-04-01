John Ritter from Rise Up shares a video
Love Don’t Care
This is a project I’ve kept quite about for a few months now and I’m so proud of it. Susie McEntire has been like a second mom to me my whole life and in the past few years we’ve started working together to spread the love of Christ to groups of women throughout the United States through our Pamper Me retreats. I owe a lot to Susie and although I’ve been singing with her from the time I could walk, we had never collaborated musically together. With the help of some friends and awesome writers (Rise Up Country with John Ritter and The Henningsens) we were able to record and shoot a video together. I hope you all enjoy this song that means so much to us and remember to love unconditionally. You may just be the only glimpse of Christ someone sees. 🎥: Bunkhouse MediaPosted by Keenie on Sunday, March 29, 2020
In these times of crisis and uncertainty, our faith is truly being tested. With that thought in mind, I have released a video of a song I co-wrote with the Henningsens, titled “Love Don’t Care”. It’s sung by Reba’s sister, Susie McEntire, and a young friend of mine, Kennie Word. Keep the Faith , Keep Safe and know that God’s got this.– John