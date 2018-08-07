John Rich of Big & Rich Introduces Redneck Riviera American Blended Whiskey to Washington!

John Rich of Big & Rich called in to the Kix Morning show with The Luceman & Logan today to introduce his Redneck Riviera brand of American Blended Whiskey to the state of Washington!! Check out the full interview here!
Redneck Riviera American Blended Whiskey is smooth and Luceman & Logan approved! Get yours at Safeway & Albertsons stores all over Washington including Safeway in downtown Aberdeen! And remember every time you purchase a bottle of Redneck Riviera, a portion of the proceeds goes to Folds of Honor which puts kids who have lost a parent in combat through college.