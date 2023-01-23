KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Jobs for Hardee’s restaurant in Aberdeen posted; for the wrong Aberdeen

January 23, 2023 12:06PM PST
No, there isn’t a Hardee’s restaurant coming to Aberdeen at this time.

Over the past week, multiple job postings have been listed online for a Hardee’s of Aberdeen.

These positions were for Manager, Shift Leader, and Crew. 

This may have gotten some local residents excited about the possibility of expanding the quick service restaurant within the area, but unfortunately these listings are incorrect.

KXRO spoke with Boddie-Noell Enterprises, Inc., the independent franchisee of multiple Hardee’s locations that posted the jobs, to question if these were true listings. Their hiring staff confirmed that they were not for a Washington location. The franchisee owns a restaurant in Aberdeen, NC and the listings were incorrectly labeled.

The first indication that these were incorrect postings was the fact that Hardee’s does not even exist within the West Coast. 

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., which owns the Hardee’s brand, also owns and operates the Carl’s Jr. name. Carl’s Jr. was a western restaurant chain that acquired Hardee’s in the late 1990’s and the two operate on a similar menu.

Both chains are still in existence, but only the Carl’s Jr. brand is used within Washington.

At this time, there are no official plans of opening up a Carl’s Jr. or Hardee’s within Aberdeen, WA, although franchise opportunities are available.

The closest Carl’s Jr. is in Olympia at 3816 Pacific Ave SE.

Residents also have dozens of local and chain restaurants locally to satiate their hamburger needs.

