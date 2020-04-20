      Weather Alert

Jim Walsh Talks About Reopening WA And Sunday’s Protest at The Capitol in Olympia

Apr 20, 2020 @ 10:25am

Washington State Representative of the 19th District James Walsh Stopped by the Kix Morning show today to discuss what they’re talking about in Olympia as far as how to reopen the WA state economy… Also we are joined by Lindsey, one of the  protesters from our area who was at the capitol in Olympia yesterday for a protest of Gov. Inslee’s Stay at Home order.

Check out the interviews below..

 

Jim Walsh discusses when the Stay at home order might be lifted and what they’re discussing in Olympia:

 

Jim Walsh And local Protester “Lindsey” talk about Sunday’s Protest in Olympia:

 

TAGS
COVID-19 James Walsh Olympia Protest Stay Home Stay Healthy
April 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Most Popular Posts
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
First Grays Harbor COVID-19 case confirmed
Grays Harbor residents tested for COVID-19 test negative for virus
Road closures and detours planned in Ocean Shores this month
Grays Harbor Unemployment rises from December to January