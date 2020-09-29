Jim Sayce joins Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees
The Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees have a new member.
Governor Jay Inslee announced that Jim Sayce, who serves as the Executive Director for the Port of Willapa Harbor in Raymond, has been appointed to the board.
The college tells KXRO that “Growing up in Ocean Park and a graduate of Ilwaco, the new trustee completed a bachelor of science degree at Evergreen State College and a master’s degree in Biological Science from the University of California, Irvine. “
Although Sayce’s working career began on his family’s cranberry farm, he would go on to hold leadership positions focused on the community and economic development of Pacific County.
Prior to joining the Port of Willapa Harbor, Sayce served as Executive Director for the Pacific County Economic Development Council.
His term as a trustee begins as Denise Portmann’s term ends, concluding her 10 years of service as a Trustee.
Sayce comments on his appointment as a GHC Board of Trustee, “Education is at the heart of our economy and lean training concepts can improve our management and delivery of a well-educated and skilled workforce of graduates who by necessity and with confidence, can adapt to current and future economic challenges”
Currently a resident of Seaview, Sayce joins Dr. Paula Akerlund, Astrid Aveledo, Art Blauvelt, and Dr. Harry Carthum on the GHC Board of Trustees.