Jerrick Rodgers has resigned from the Aberdeen City Council
In an email from the Ward 5 councilman to the city on March 12, Jerrick Rodgers resigned without stating a reason for stepping down.
It states that his resignation was effective immediately.
“I would like to thank everyone for the opportunity to work with them and to the citizens of Aberdeen for representing them. I’ve greatly enjoyed and appreciated the time spent on the council as it has been a very educational and enlightening experience. The amount of effort everybody puts into making our city flourish and grow into something extraordinary is admirable and effort in the decisions made to improve the lives of its citizens.
Please let me know if I can be of any assistance during this transition. Thank you for all your guidance and comradery during my time here. I wish you all the best and look forward to seeing Aberdeen prosper.”
Under City and State law, the City Council members are charged with filling the vacancy on the Council.
All interested persons from Ward 5 should provide letters of interest, along with a resume, to Mayor Schave by Friday May 1, 2020 to allow Council to review.