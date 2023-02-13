KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Jason Aldean at The White River Amphitheatre Sept. 23! Win Tickets Before You Can Buy Them With Free Ticket Friday!

February 13, 2023 12:44PM PST
Jason Aldean just announced the Highway Desperado Tour and it’s coming to the White River Amphitheatre on Sept. 23, 2023! Along with Special Guests, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver!  Tickets go on Sale This Friday at 10am at the link Click Here! But you Could Win Them Friday Morning before they go on Sale with Free Ticket Friday!!

Win Tickets to see Jason Aldean with “Free Ticket Friday”   just listen at 6:50, 7:50, and 8:50 during the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman, when he tells you to text in, text in the code word:

Desperado

to 360-537-0953  If your text is the 95th text with the code word in it, we’ll call your name out live on the air!  If you Call us back within 95 seconds, you win tickets to Jason Aldean! 

 Also Listen to Rick Moyer in the Afternoon at 4:40 and 5:40 for a last chance to win!  This Free Ticket Friday (2/17/2023)

 

