The KIX Morning Show w/ The Luceman
It’s Your Last, Last Chance to Win Eric Church Tickets ON Free Ticket Friday 10/29/2021
Oct 22, 2021 @ 5:50pm
The Luceman in the Morning is giving you one Last, Last chance to win tickets to see Eric Church This Saturday Oct. 30th for
“The Gather Again” Tour!
At The Climate Pledge Arena In Seattle!
Just one day before the show, YOU might Score your tickets!!
Listen to The Luceman in the morning during the Kix 95.3 Morning show at 7:50 8:50 and 9:50 am!
When The Luceman tells you to text in. Text in the code words
Last Chance To Gather
To 360-537-0953 If your text is the 95th one he receives, He’ll call you live on the air, answer the phone by saying
“He Luceman! You’re My Last Chance To See Eric Church!!”
Do that and you WIN!
