It’s Oktoberfest at St. Mary’s School in Aberdeen This Saturday

Maria Boling

St Mary’s School in Aberdeen is back with Oktoberfest this Saturday with fun for the whole family! Brat’s Sauer Kraut and Pretzels! A Kids Carnival, and of course the Grandraffle featuring some great prizes you could win! Maria Boling with St. Mary’s stopped by the Kix morning show today and told us all about it! Check out the interview below..

For more information go to St. Mary’s facebook page by clicking HERE!! Or their official Website by by clicking HERE!