KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

It’s Oktoberfest at St. Mary’s School in Aberdeen This Saturday

October 4, 2022 11:45AM PDT
Share
It’s Oktoberfest at St. Mary’s School in Aberdeen This Saturday
Maria Boling

St Mary’s School in Aberdeen is back with Oktoberfest this Saturday with fun for the whole family! Brat’s Sauer Kraut and Pretzels! A Kids Carnival, and of course the Grandraffle featuring some great prizes you could win!  Maria Boling with St. Mary’s stopped by the Kix morning show today and told us all about it! Check out the interview below..

For more information go to St. Mary’s facebook page by clicking HERE!!  Or their official Website by by clicking HERE!

 

More about:
Maria Boling
Oktoberfest
St. Mary's School

Most Popular Posts

1

Pray for Your City next Wednesday
2

Grays Harbor holds 3rd highest unemployment in August
3

Rules for e-vehicle charging proposed; public hearing Oct. 11
4

Aberdeen's Driftwood Players Open The Comedy "Spreading It Around" This Friday
5

Meet New PAWS of G.H. Executive Director Anna Boeche

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist