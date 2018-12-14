It’s Guest Co-Host Galore All Next Week On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show
Kix 95.3 Morning show co-host Logan is on vacation all week so The Luceman is inviting a bunch of folks from the community to co-host the Kix Morning show with him!
Starting Monday Dec. 17th with Pastor Kent Gravelly of Immanuel Baptist Church in Hoquiam!
Then on Tuesday December 18th It’s Miss Grays Harbor Kuinn Karaffa!
On Wednesday December 19th It’ll be local music sensations The Olson Band!
Then on Thursday December 20th, It’s Jon and Stefanie Bennett of Steam Donkey Brewery in Downtown Aberdeen!
And on Friday December 21st, The Luceman will be taking the Kix 95.3 Morning show on the road and broadcasting the show live from the D&R Coffee Shop for the Harbor City Church Toy drive!
So tune in for a fun week whilst Logan is away and The Luceman will play! December 17 through the 21st!