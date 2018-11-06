It’s Election Day! So VOTE!

Kix 95.3 encourages you to make your voice heard! So get out and vote!

If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, then here is a list of locations where you can drop yours off! Just remember to drop off your ballot no later then 8pm!

Ballot Drop-Off Locations

• If there is an election in the area, ballots may be dropped off at any of the locations

listed below from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. – on Election Day only.

• Locations only accept voted ballots then transport them to the Auditor’s office.

• Sites do not offer replacement ballots, voting assistance, or other services.

Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Cosmopolis

YMCA

2500 Simpson Ave

Hoquiam WA



Ocean Shores

Convention Center

120 W. Chance Ala Mer Ave

Ocean Shores WA



McCleary

VFW

158 Summit Rd.

McCleary, WA



Oakville

Methodist Church

204 E. Harris

Oakville WA





Westport

506 N. Montesano St.

Westport WA



Elma

Elma City Hall

Montesano

Auditors Office

100 W. Broadway, Suite 2

Montesano, WA

Pacific County

Pacific County Courthouse,

300 Memorial Ave,

South Bend

Long Beach County Annex,

7013 Sandridge Rd,

Long Beach

WSP Parking Lot,

797 State Route 4,

Naselle

Dept. of Public Works,

211 Commercial St,

Raymond

Bay Center County Park,

2nd and Park St,

Bay Center

Chinook County Park,

11 Park Rd,