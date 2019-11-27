It’s A Star Studded Thanksgiving On Kix 95.3!

This Thanksgiving while we’re enjoying our holiday, Kix 95.3 has reached out to Nashville and got some pretty big feet to fill our boots! First up at 6am, Kix 95.3’s overnight host CMT’s Cody Alan presents his annual Friendsgiving show! Join Cody and his friends for fun filled four hours of CMT’s Friendsgiving with Cody Alan, on Thanksgiving day from 6am to 10am!
Then at 11 am It’s Luke Combs “A Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration” presented by Westwood One! Luke will be playing all of his hits along with some of your other favorite country artists and talking about Thanksgiving traditions and memories! Don’t miss “A Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration with Luke Combs” Thanksgiving Day from 11am to 3pm!
Then at 3 pm Trisha Yearwood Kicks off the Christmas season with ABC Audio’s “Every Girl at Christmas” Join the lovely Ms. Yearwood as she talks about family, friends, and of course FOOD! Also catch an encore presentation on Friday at Noon!