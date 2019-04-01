It “Feels Like” the “Brothers” of LOCASH will keep the “Party” going

BBRYou know it “Feels Like a Party” when you’re willing to get up outrageously early to perform. That’s exactly what LOCASH did on Friday, celebrating the long-awaited release of their new album, Brothers, on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The title of the record is both a nod to the close relationship between Preston Brust and Chris Lucas and a track on the album, but it’s also more than that: The two will donate a part of their first-week album sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters as well.

You can check out LOCASH’s Good Morning America performance of their latest hit, “Feels Like a Party,” online.

The ACM-nominated duo is also keen to keep the theme going: They’ll play the Official After Party at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“Knockin’ Boots” is just the beginning: Luke Bryan to deliver new album before the end of the year Watch now: Midland revives the line dance with “Mr. Lonely” The happy marriage of heavy metal and country: Check out Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” the video for Eli Young Band’s “Love Ain’t” will move you You’re one tweet away from hearing George Strait “Sing One with Willie” This record’s for you: Luke Combs makes history with “Beautiful Crazy”
Comments