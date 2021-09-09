      Weather Alert

IRS received record number of complaints about Economic Impact Payment scams

Sep 9, 2021 @ 9:17am

IRS SEATTLE — The Internal Revenue Service received a record number of complaints about  Economic Impact Payment scams in June and July 2021. This number of scam complaints has  not been seen in more than a decade!  

“In today’s world, the protection of our personal information is tied to our well-being,” said IRS  Criminal Investigation (IRS:CI) Special Agent in Charge Bret Kressin. “As threats against our  personal information continue to rise, so must our vigilance in protecting that information.  IRS:CI continues to safeguard this information from those who wish to steal it, but we need  your help in being wary of potential scams and reporting them.”  

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office works closely with IRS:CI to identify and prosecute scammers who  work to obtain and use personal information for fraud,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M.  Gorman. “But we would much rather see consumers spot the fake messages, delete them and  keep their information safe. Especially during these stressful pandemic times, let’s do what we  can to prevent the damage from identity theft and financial fraud.”  

Phishing scams attempt to mirror legitimate IRS communications with the goal of convincing  unsuspecting taxpayers to enter personal information or submit a payment. This information is  then exploited by scammers.  

Recent scam reports include:  

Text messages stating that a taxpayer is eligible for a “stimulus payment” and they  must click on a link to complete the necessary information to claim it.  

Phishing emails claiming the IRS has calculated a taxpayer’s “fiscal activity” and they  are eligible for an Economic Impact payment in a specific amount.  

Although criminals are constantly changing their tactics, taxpayers can help protect themselves by acting as the first line of defense. The best way to avoid falling victim to a scam  is knowing how the IRS communicates with taxpayers. The IRS does not send unsolicited texts  or emails. The IRS does not threaten individuals with jail or lawsuits, nor does it demand tax  payments on gift cards or via cryptocurrency.  

Taxpayers should be on the lookout for grammatical, capitalization and spelling errors in  emails and texts, which serve as fraud indicators. Taxpayers should also exercise caution when  clicking shortened URLs, which can lead to fraudulent web pages.  

Taxpayers who receive unsolicited emails or social media attempts to gather information that  appear to be from either the IRS or an organization closely linked to the IRS, should forward  the message to [email protected] Taxpayers are encouraged not to engage potential scammers online or on the phone.  

Taxpayers can report fraud or theft of their Economic Impact Payments to the Treasury  Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). Reports can be made online at  

TIPS.TIGTA.GOV

If you suspect you are a victim of identity theft as a result of a scam, visit the Taxpayer Guide  to Identity Theft to know what steps to take.  

To learn more about COVID-19 scams and other financial schemes, visit IRS.gov. Official IRS  information about COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments can be found on the Coronavirus  Tax Relief page, which is updated frequently.

