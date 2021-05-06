Inspection work to close the US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge next week
The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning anyone who plans to travel across the Simpson Avenue Bridge in Hoquiam to plan for extra time next week.
Starting 8 a.m. Monday, May 10, bridge maintenance crews will examine the structure using a special under-bridge inspection truck.
This work requires crews to close the bridge to travelers for safety.
Bridge closure details
- Beginning 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 10-11 until 2 p.m. each day, the bridge will completely close to all travelers. A signed detour will direct eastbound travelers to the US 101 Hoquiam River Riverside Bridge, where two-way travel will be temporarily allowed to accommodate the inspection.
WSDOT conducts regularly scheduled inspections on all state bridges and structures. In the event of severe weather conditions, the inspection could be rescheduled.
Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and via travel alerts page.