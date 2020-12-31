Inslee extends statewide restrictions until Jan. 11
Gov. Jay Inslee today announced a one-week extension of the “Stay Safe–Stay Healthy” proclamation, along with the statewide restrictions imposed.
Originally introduced on November 15, Gov. Jay Inslee then announced a three-week extension through January 4, in response to rising case numbers
These restrictions meant that a host of businesses were forced to close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums.
Retail stores – including grocery stores – were told to limit their indoor capacity to 25%.
Also, indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and quarantined for seven days.
There’s no enforcement mechanism for indoor get-togethers.
The recent extension of the statewide restrictions will now expire on January 11, 2021.
No changes were made in the proclamation aside from the expiration date.
“Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity,” Inslee said. “We understand the profound impact COVID is having on our healthcare system, families and businesses, but I am heartened by the number of Washingtonians who continue to do the right thing. If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together.”
According to Inslee, an updated reopening plan is currently being developed to provide a pathway for businesses and workers impacted by this order to reopen safely.
That updated plan will be released next week.
Read the full proclamation here.