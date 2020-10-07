Inslee announces updates to numerous activities and businesses

Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday didn’t move any counties forward or backward in his four-phase COVID-19 reopening plan, but he did say more activities would be allowed throughout the state.
According to a statement, the changes seek to align guidance and adjustments to regulations of several industries.
“We’re doing this now because we have had ongoing conversations with businesses about how to do these activities safely,” Inslee said at a press conference Tuesday. “Instead of tightening restrictions, we can roll some more back to allow safer operation of these activities. Here in Washington, we know the threat of COVID is real and we take it seriously. It is safety, and public health, that come first before anything else in this unprecedented time.”
Following a spike in COVID cases in July, Inslee announced a pause to the Safe Start reopening plan.
All 39 counties will remain in their current phases, but the governor’s announcement allows for more activity in some of the phases.
The updated guidance is effective immediately.
Youth/Adult Sports
For fall sports, the updated guidelines align school related and non-school related sports guidance.
Tournaments and crowds are prohibited in counties that aren’t in the low-risk category, but these guidelines will allow more school and non-school sports, both indoor and outdoor.
It also provides specific protocols for transportation, group size and facial coverings.
Read the full guidance here.
Restaurants
These guidelines will move alcohol cutoff from 10 PM to 11 PM for Phases 2 and 3, as well as eliminates the indoor household member restriction for indoor dining. Additionally, the guidelines will allow for the increase of table size to six in Phase 2 and eight in Phase 3.
Read the full guidance here.
Wedding Receptions
These guidelines will increase the total number of wedding reception attendees to 50 in Phase 3.
Read the full guidance here.
Movie Theaters
Theaters are now allowed to operate at 50% capacity in Phase 3 counties, and 25% in Phase 2. Theater attendees will be required to maintain a 6 feet social distance between households and to wear facial coverings at all times when not eating and drinking.
Read the full guidance here.
Retail Events (craft sales shows, etc.)
These guidelines will expand the miscellaneous venues guidance to allow outdoor retail event shows in Phase 3 only, capping attendance to 200 people.
Read the full guidance here.
Libraries
These guidelines will align regulations with that of museums, allowing some indoor activity in Phase 2 at 25% capacity.
Read the full guidance here.
Real Estate
These guidelines will allow for open houses, but limit attendance by the counties’ gathering size limit in accordance to their Phase.
Read the full guidance here.
Outdoor recreation (running/bicycling/etc.)
These guidelines will provide protocols for Phases 2 and 3 for races, bicycle tours and rides, runs, cross country skiing races, biathlons, canoe and kayak races, marathons, cross country running competitions, triathlons, and multi-sport competitions with more than 12 participants.
Read the memo here.
Read the full guidance here.
Water Recreation Facilities
This guidance updates the current guidance for water recreational activities and facilities in Modified Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 counties.
Read the memo here.
The full guidance for these — and all industries – is available on the governor’s website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/issues/issues/covid-19-resources/covid-19-reopening-guidance-businesses-and-workers