Injured man medevaced from tugboat off Grays Harbor
Grays Harbor, WA – The Coast Guard medevaced an injured man Thursday afternoon from the tugboat Commitment, 60-miles off Grays Harbor.
The Coast Guard says that at about 2 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River were notified that a crew member aboard had sustained a laceration to the face and eye while working in the vessel’s engine room and required medical attention.
At 2:45 p.m., a helicopter rescue crew departed from Sector Columbia River in Warrenton, Ore., to respond.
They say the injured man was safely hoisted from the vessel at approximately 3:30 p.m. and then transported to awaiting emergency medical personnel.
The mariner was in stable condition when transferred from Coast Guard care around 4:15 p.m. and was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.