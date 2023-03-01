Information meeting for registration at Grays Harbor College on Thursday
Kelsey Stegner and Johnny Alavéz stopped by from Grays Harbor College to talk about the Spring Information Fair going on this Thursday.
Spring Information Fair
JOIN GRAYS HARBOR COLLEGE FOR A COMMUNITY EVENT!
There will be tables for potential students to come and apply to the college, a space to ask questions about college degree programs, information about TRiO, support with the FAFSA/WAFSA from TRiO, information about other supports on campus, information about the upcoming performance Company at the Bishop Center, and campus tours.
ACTIVITIES: We will have games, mindfulness tables, swag, snacks, Charlie the Choker, and more! Come check it out and have some fun as we get ready to swing into Spring!
HELP: If you have any questions about using this event, please contact [email protected]
Here is our interview on KIX 95.3