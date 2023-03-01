KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Information meeting for registration at Grays Harbor College on Thursday

February 28, 2023 9:55PM PST
Kelsey Stegner and Johnny Alavéz  stopped by from Grays Harbor College to talk about the Spring Information Fair going on this Thursday.

Spring Information Fair

Event Date:
Thursday, March 2, 2023 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Location:
Schermer Building Rm. 4134

JOIN GRAYS HARBOR COLLEGE FOR A COMMUNITY EVENT!

There will be tables for potential students to come and apply to the college, a space to ask questions about college degree programs, information about TRiO, support with the FAFSA/WAFSA from TRiO, information about other supports on campus, information about the upcoming performance Company at the Bishop Center, and campus tours.

ACTIVITIES: We will have games, mindfulness tables, swag, snacks, Charlie the Choker, and more! Come check it out and have some fun as we get ready to swing into Spring!

HELP: If you have any questions about using this event, please contact [email protected]

Here is our interview on KIX 95.3

