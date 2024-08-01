Infighting and unrest dominate Aberdeen City Council meeting

Discussion came from the council and heated rebukes were made from the public to the city and to the crowd at the Aberdeen City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Questions about the capability to properly serve were on the agenda, removed from the agenda, and added to the council meeting.

At the start of the meeting, the council entered into an Executive Session to “receive and evaluate complaints or charges brought against a public officer or employee”. Specifics on those complaints or charges were not announced.

While no specified action came following the Executive Session, it came less than 24 hours after Aberdeen City Councilmember Riley Carter was arrested for the second time this year.

According to jail records, Carter was arrested at 11 pm on Tuesday for charges of Rape of a Child 1. This charge is unrelated to his January arrest for Assault 4th Domestic Violence.

On Tuesday morning, 11 hours prior to his arrest, Carter posted to Facebook saying that life had been “insane lately” and said that his efforts to restore order in Aberdeen had taken a turn because “Apparently people don’t like having their secrets exposed to the public.“

He went on to say that it was his belief that, seemingly in relation to the homeless and drug addicts, “Criminals are catered to in this town” while also admitting that he himself had been to jail.

Councilmember Kacey Ann Morrison, the Aberdeen City Council President at the time, posted on Facebook Wednesday morning to say that while she has worked closely with Carter on council issues, and had counted him as a friend, because of the nature of the accusations she planned to ask the council to remove him from his elected office.

According to RCW 29A.56.110

Whenever any legal voter of the state or of any political subdivision thereof, either individually or on behalf of an organization, desires to demand the recall and discharge of any elective public officer of the state or of such political subdivision, as the case may be, under the provisions of sections 33 and 34 of Article 1 of the Constitution, the voter shall prepare a typewritten charge, reciting that such officer, naming him or her and giving the title of the office, has committed an act or acts of malfeasance, or an act or acts of misfeasance while in office, or has violated the oath of office, or has been guilty of any two or more of the acts specified in the Constitution as grounds for recall. The charge shall state the act or acts complained of in concise language, give a detailed description including the approximate date, location, and nature of each act complained of, be signed by the person or persons making the charge, give their respective post office addresses, and be verified under oath that the person or persons believe the charge or charges to be true and have knowledge of the alleged facts upon which the stated grounds for recall are based.

For the purposes of this chapter:

(1) “Misfeasance” or “malfeasance” in office means any wrongful conduct that affects, interrupts, or interferes with the performance of official duty;

(a) Additionally, “misfeasance” in office means the performance of a duty in an improper manner; and

(b) Additionally, “malfeasance” in office means the commission of an unlawful act;

(2) “Violation of the oath of office” means the neglect or knowing failure by an elective public officer to perform faithfully a duty imposed by law.

Morrison was not present for the meeting and the role of Council President was filled by Councilmember Sydney Swor in her absence.

At the end of the meeting, Councilmember Liz Ellis raised concerns about Morrison’s ability to serve as Council President, saying that priorities set by the city in January to establish good working conditions were not being upheld and she was creating a hostile working environment.

Councilmber Swor was elected as the new City Council President in a divided vote.

Morrison posted on Facebook following the meeting, acknowledging the change.

The city council also made changes to the agenda of the Wednesday meeting, removing two resolutions against Mayor Douglas Orr regarding comments made following the assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump where he questioned the legitimacy of the wound to his ear.

These resolutions were introduced at the prior meeting by Councilmember Carter.

Throughout the public comment periods of the meeting, residents and those in attendance levied complaints about recent comments made by some councilmembers, action taken by the council, as well as critiques on things said by others in the crowd.