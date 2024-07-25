Increased safety patrols during the Hog Wild Motorcycle Run 

More motorcycles travel on Washington’s roads in the summer months than any other time of the year. Officials are concerned that fatal motorcycle crashes continue to increase in our state.

Increased safety patrols will be visible July 25-28 during the Hog Wild Motorcycle Run near Ocean Shores.

Hog Wild Weekend events and increased motorcycle traffic will be occurring throughout Grays Harbor, but will be focused on the Ocean Shores area.

Law enforcement agencies in Grays Harbor County and the Washington State Patrol will be working overtime focused on illegal driving behaviors by both motorcycle riders and other vehicle drivers.

In each of the three years from 2020-2022, there was an average of 107 motorcyclist fatalities each year on Washington’s roads, according to officials.

This was an increase over the previous three years from 2017-2019, when an average of 85 motorcyclists died each year.

“One death or serious injury on our roadways is too many. “

In 2022 alone, there were 133 motorcycle rider fatalities in Washington. Preliminary 2023 data shows 141 motorcyclist fatalities, the most Washington has experienced in a single year. Half of these fatalities occurred during June, July, and August.

“We are in a public health crisis on our roads, and the increase in serious motorcycle crashes is very concerning,” said Mark Medalen, Motorcycle Safety Program Manager at the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. “In a safe system, responsibility is shared among all road users, and safety must be proactive, because death and serious injuries on our roads are unacceptable.”

Most riders involved in motorcycle crashes were found to have taken specific actions that contributed to the crash. Dangerous actions by the rider, including speeding, losing control in corners and curves, improper passing, and riding under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, were the main contributing factors cited in these crashes.

Motorcyclists who complete beginner and advanced training courses throughout their riding career are involved in fewer serious crashes. The Washington State Department of Licensing is committed to working with riders, training providers, and other agencies to improve rider safety in Washington.

With more motorcycle riders on our roads this time of year, drivers should be proactive and remember to watch out for motorcyclists. Before you change lanes, before you turn left, and before you pull out into moving traffic, look twice for motorcycles. Always check your speed, check your blind spots, learn to search for and recognize motorcycles, humanize motorcyclists, and give them plenty of space.

Visit https://www.ridesaferideon.com and https://dol.wa.gov/driver-licenses-and permits/motorcycle-endorsements for more rider education, testing, training, endorsement, and safety information.