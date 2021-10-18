Important Vaccination Update For Eric Church Ticket Holders
The climate Pledge arena has put out new Vaccination requirements in order to attend the upcoming Eric Church Concert on October 30th. If you have purchased tickets or won them in a contest like Free Ticket Friday, anyone holding a ticket will need to meet these requirements in order to enter the venue. This in NOT a requirement from Kix 95.3 or Eric Church this is a requirement from the Venue.
ERIC CHURCH
The Gather Again Tour
Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 8:00 pm PT
Eric Church Ticket Holders,
In compliance with the mandate from Washington State, on September 7th, Climate Pledge Arena announced vaccine verification of all event attendees against COVID-19 prior to entry and is requiring guests agree to the terms below. For the most efficient entry possible, we are teaming up with CLEAR Health Pass to verify each guests’ vaccination status.
For more information on how to get verified, please visit here
.
Please note the following confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you:
- I confirm that at the time of the event, I will have been fully vaccinated (14 days past final vaccination shot; secure your vaccine by Saturday, October 16)
- Mask wearing will be required
- Children under 12 will be required to wear a mask but do not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test
- All visitors are required to upload their vaccination information to the CLEAR Health Pass for admission
If you are unable to meet the state mandates listed above, we encourage you to transfer your tickets starting October 19
to a vaccinated friend or family member.
Thank you in advance for your cooperation in making this a healthier and safer environment for our guests, staff, touring crew, and artists. We look forward to seeing you at the show!