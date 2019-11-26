Immanuel Baptist Church Serving Up Thanksgiving Dinner Once Again
Homemade Roasted Thanksgiving Day Turkey with all the Sides
Pastor Kent Gravelly of Immanuel Baptist Church stopped by the Kix morning show this week to talk up the Church’s annual Thanksgiving dinner! Being served up on Thanksgiving day from noon to 3pm and free to anyone who would like to attend! Check out the interview below!
For more information check on Immanuel Baptist Church’s FREE Thanksgiving dinner, click HERE!
Free Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving Day. November 28, 12:00 Noon – 3:00 PM
(No Reservation necessary)
At Immanuel Baptist Church 1200 Soule Ave. in Hoquiam