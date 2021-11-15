      Weather Alert

Immanuel Baptist Church in Hoquiam Hosts Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Nov 15, 2021 @ 10:01am

Pastor Kent Gravely of Immanuel Baptist Church in Hoquiam stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman in the morning to talk about this years (2021) Community Thanksgiving Dinner!

A free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs one!  Once again this year due to Covid 19 it will be a drive up service.  But you can get a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixins’ including Pumpkin pie from Noon to 3pm at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1200 Soule Ave, Hoquiam!

Check out the interview with Pastor Kent below!

For more information on Immanuel Baptist Church click HERE!!  For Immanuel Baptist Church’s Facebook page click HERE!!

 

