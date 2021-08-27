Ilwaco recreational salmon season closing on Monday, Aug. 30
The Ilwaco recreational salmon season will close this weekend.
According to the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife, the season will close on Monday, August 30.
In a statement, they say that Marine Area 1 is expected to meet their salmon quota by end of day on Sunday, August 29.
Officials stated that the area near Leadbetter Point had been open seven days per week, with a two fish daily limit, no more than one of which can be a Chinook.
The subarea quota was 42,400 coho, and the Chinook guideline was set at 7,200.
The fishery had been expected to close on September 15 unless the quota was met.
More information is available at the WDFW website