      Weather Alert

Ilwaco recreational salmon season closing on Monday, Aug. 30

Aug 27, 2021 @ 7:54am

The Ilwaco recreational salmon season will close this weekend.

According to the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife, the season will close on Monday, August 30.

In a statement, they say that Marine Area 1 is expected to meet their salmon quota by end of day on Sunday, August 29.

Officials stated that the area near Leadbetter Point had been open seven days per week, with a two fish daily limit, no more than one of which can be a Chinook.  

The subarea quota was 42,400 coho, and the Chinook guideline was set at 7,200.  

The fishery had been expected to close on September 15 unless the quota was met. 

More information is available at the WDFW website

 

August 2021
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Most Popular Posts
Booster dose for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Grays Harbor available in September
“MG Bargewell Memorial Delta Park” & “The Old Cannery Park” coming to Hoquiam
Summit Pacific Medical Center institutes no-visitors policy
Catalytic converter theft leads to arrests and recovery of part
Changes to Grays Harbor court operations begin Sept. 1
Connect With Us Listen To Us On