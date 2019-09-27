Ilfenesh Hadera Talks “Godfather of Harlem”
Actress Ilfenesh Hadera who starred as Stephanie Holden in the 2017 movie “Baywatch” alongside The Rock and Zac Efron as well as leading roles in Showtime’s “Billions” And Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have It” Was our guest on the Kix 95.3 morning show! She talked with the Luceman about her new show, the gritty crime drama “Godfather of Harlem” which premiers on EPIX this Sunday (Sept. 29, 2019)
Listen to the interview below where we talk about her career, portraying a real person, and working with actors Forest Whitaker,(Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Black Panther, The Crying Game) Vincent D’Onofrio, (Full Metal Jacket, M.I.B., Daredevil) And Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul)
GODFATHER OF HARLEM PREMIERES SEPTEMBER 29 AT 10 PM
PT/ET ON EPIX Check out the Trailer below!