Identity sought for Oakville burglary suspect
Information is needed on identifying Oakville burglars, and a reward has been offered.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the March 31 burglary of Auto Sales Unlimited Pawn Shop at 506 E Pine St., Oakville, Wash., in which three handguns were taken.
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and ATF are investigating the burglary, in which one suspect forces entry into the store, stealing the three handguns, then flees to a waiting vehicle. Auto Sales Unlimited is also a pawn shop.
ATF is offering up to $1,500 and the NSSF is matching the reward for a total of up to a $3,000 reward.
Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting ww.reportit.com.
All calls and tips will be kept confidential. More information about ATF and its programs are available at www.atf.gov.