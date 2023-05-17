Hundreds of thousands of deceptive texts/emails targeted small businesses & nonprofits, says AG Office

Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against two businesses and their owner for sending hundreds of thousands of deceptive texts and emails to Washington businesses and nonprofits.

According to Ferguson, these deceptive text messages cost Washington businesses at least $163,000. The lawsuit is part of Ferguson’s Small Business Protection Initiative.

The text and email scheme targeted Washington small businesses and nonprofits.

Ferguson’s lawsuit asserts the Wyoming companies and their owner, Cameron Groom, sent deceptive solicitations that were designed to appear as though they were sent by the Secretary of State.

Beginning in January 2022, tens of thousands of text message solicitations demanded $200 to file annual reports with the Secretary of State.

The texts did not disclose that businesses can file required annual reports directly with the Secretary of State’s Office for $60.

For nonprofits, the cost is between $20 and $60, depending on the nonprofit’s annual gross revenue.

Other text solicitations demanded between $150 and $175 to file annual meeting minutes. Washington state does not require either to file annual meeting minutes.

Ferguson also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to bar the companies from sending their deceptive solicitations to Washington businesses while his case continues.

In just over a year, EFile Business Inc. and Online Filing LLC sent more than 147,000 deceptive text messages to Washington businesses and nonprofits.

More than 800 Washington companies paid EFile and Online Filing to submit annual reports at more than three times what it would have cost them to file the reports themselves.

Ferguson expects to uncover even more businesses that were deceived by EFile and Online Filing through the litigation.

“As the people’s law firm, we will continue serving as a watchdog on behalf of small businesses,” Ferguson said. “My consumer protection division’s Small Business Protection Initiative has already won tens of millions of dollars for Washington businesses that were deceived by similar tactics.”

The Attorney General’s Office received 19 complaints about the businesses, and the Secretary of State received complaints, as well. The complaints prompted an Attorney General’s Office investigation beginning in May 2022. The Secretary of State also posted a notice warning about the deceptive solicitations.

Ferguson is seeking restitution for impacted businesses, plus interest, and civil penalties from the companies for their deceptive conduct.

Beginning in January 2022, the companies sent unsolicited deceptive spam text messages and emails to Washington businesses and nonprofits after obtaining their information through publicly available sources.

In a complaint to the Attorney General’s Office, a Bellevue business owner wrote: “I thought this was a text from the state government as a reminder for me to file my annual report. So I clicked the link and paid them $200 dollars to file my annual report. (We moved here last year, so I had no idea annual filing is only $60.) I received the text on Monday June 6th, I filed on their website the same night. On June 8th Wednesday, I received email from sos.wa.gov saying I have successfully filed my annual report. A person named Cameron Groom used their American Express card and paid for the $60 filing fee. This is when I realized I was scammed.”

What businesses are required to file, and where to find more information

Washington businesses and nonprofits are required to file an annual report each year by the last day of the month in which they originally formed. Prior to that date, the Washington Secretary of State notifies the business by mail or email. The Secretary of State does not send text solicitations.

The letter or email from the Secretary of State will detail the annual report filing deadline, renewal fee and the process for filing the report. Businesses can either file online, or complete paper annual reports and return them by mail.

Businesses and nonprofits are not required to submit annual meeting minutes to the state.

The Secretary of State offers comprehensive guides for small business and nonprofits, which include information on annual reports.

There is also an annual reports page on the Secretary of State’s website that includes a link to the Washington Corporations and Charities Filing System where businesses and nonprofits can file their annual reports online. There are also links to business and nonprofit annual report forms, including instructions, which can be downloaded, printed and submitted by mail.

Any business or nonprofit that believes it may be the target of a scam should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.