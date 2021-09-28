      Weather Alert

HPD investigating robbery at Hoquiam Liquor Store

Sep 28, 2021 @ 7:33am

Hoquiam, WA – Hoquiam Police are investigating a reported robbery at the Hoquiam Liquor Store.

The Hoquiam Police Department posted that on Saturday, shortly after 11:30 a.m. the lone white male suspect entered the store, assaulted the employee, and stole a significant amount of undisclosed property.  

Aberdeen Police Officer Pearsall and his K-9 partner “Ronin” responded to the scene to assist in tracking the suspect. 

Police say the suspect fled the store into the alley and then westbound for approximately 2 blocks before the scent was lost.  

Detectives have identified a suspect, however they are still requesting further eyewitness information or those with potential surveillance footage to contact Detective Sergeant Mitchell at 360-532-0892 ext. 287. 

September 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Most Popular Posts
Win $1000 in the KIX 95.3 Fall into Cash Contest!
Option added to reduce time Ocosta students/staff must quarantine after exposure at school
Copalis Beach added to Saturday clam dig; 4 beaches open on that day only
Plastic bag ban begins statewide on Oct. 1
DEA warns of abundance of counterfeit pills
Connect With Us Listen To Us On