Housing Authority of Grays Harbor opening waitlist on June 24

According to the Housing Authority of Grays Harbor, they are opening their waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) Tenant Based Vouchers & RAD 2 & 3 BR Units.

The waitlist officially opens to applications on June 24, 2024 at 8 am and it will close on July 19, 2024 at 4:30 pm.

Applications can be made online.

Applicants who live or work in Grays Harbor will be eligible for a Residency Preference and will be placed above applicants on the waitlist that live outside of Grays Harbor.

The housing authority says that this is only a preliminary application, and the estimated wait time is 2-4 years, depending on vacancies.

“We house people based on their place on the waitlist and may depend on the completeness of the verifications provided during the eligibility process.“

Everyone is welcome to apply, including emancipated minors, although this program is for individuals or families with gross annual income limits at or below certain amounts.

To qualify for the program, income levels must fall within the Housing and Urban Development income limits.

This program is for individuals or families with gross annual income limits at or below the following amounts:

These are the HUD published 2024 income limits.

Family Size Extremely Low Income** Very Low Income 1 Person 18,900 31,500 2 Person 21,600 36,000 3 Person 25,820 40,500 4 Person 31,200 45,000 5 Person 36,580 48,600 6 Person 41,960 52,200 7 Person 47,340 55,800 8 Person 52,720 59,400

A single person would be considered Extremely Low Income with an annual income of $18,900 and Very Low Income at or below $31,500 a year.

A family of four would be considered Extremely Low Income at or below $31,200 and Very Low Income at or below $45,000.

75% of new admissions must fall under the Extremely Low Income category.

Register and Apply Online [computer, tablet, or any smartphone]

Applicants may register and apply online.



Go to our website: www.housinggraysharbor.org Select RentCafe Portal on upper right hand side corner Select Register Now

Applicants may register in advance but be sure to log back in on the day of the wait list opening to submit your application. All applications will be reviewed and received on a first come, first serve basis. Your place on the waitlist will depend on the date and time stamp of your online submission. Applicants may come to the Administration Office at 602 E 1 st St, Aberdeen, for assistance to apply online.



Submit Completed Online Applications – Starting Monday, June 24, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. through Friday, July 19, 2024 at 4:30 p.m.

Questions or requests for accommodations can be directed to 360.538.9841 or email [email protected]