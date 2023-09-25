Housing Authority of Grays Harbor included in nationwide veteran housing funding

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced the awards of $16.1 million in HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) vouchers to 71 Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) across the country, including $3,216,452 to fund 370 vouchers in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska,.

This award will help homeless Veterans and their families find and sustain permanent housing.

Below are the organizations in the Northwest receiving funding and the full list can be found here.

Washington

Housing Authority of the City of Bremerton, $189,013

Tacoma Housing Authority, $520,986

Housing Authority of Grays Harbor County, $26,620

Housing Authority of the City of Pasco and Franklin County, $153,314

Housing Authority of the City of Bellingham, $37,643

Kitsap County Consolidated Housing Authority, $69,113

Housing Authority of Snohomish County, $344,547

Pierce County Housing Authority,$480,708

Spokane Housing Authority, $795,165

Oregon

Housing Authority of Clackamas County, $268,962

Linn-Benton Housing Authority, $175,005

Alaska

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, $155,376

“HUD is excited to award new HUD-VASH vouchers to 71 public housing agencies across the country to address homelessness among veterans,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These vouchers will help us get homeless veterans and their families off the streets and into affordable housing. This investment represents our commitment to making veteran homelessness a thing of the past.”

“We know that housing ends homelessness and today’s announcement of 370 vouchers coming to our region puts us that much closer to ending Veteran homelessness,” said HUD Northwest Regional Administrator Margaret Salazar. “I am grateful to our housing authorities and VA offices for working together to make this program a success, no Veteran should be without a home after risking their life for our country.”

The HUD-VASH program provides housing and supportive services to veterans experiencing homelessness by combining rental assistance from HUD with case management and clinical services provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Thanks to the joint efforts of HUD, VA, and the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), the number of Veterans experiencing homelessness has fallen by 11% since early 2020 – the most significant decline in more than five years.