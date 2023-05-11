Hourlong delays expected outside Hoquiam; road closures end in Central Park

Construction outside Aberdeen has come to an end, but work outside Hoquiam is just about to start.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation have wrapped up emergency repairs of the hillside in Central Park.

A slide triggered by heavy rain happened in December between Schrader Lane and Holbrook Lane. WSDOT maintenance crews closed the shoulder and monitored the area until permanent repairs could be made.

Work began alongside US 12 on April 5, when Quigg Bros., Inc., started rebuilding the hillside and shoulder.

Crews occasionally closed the right lane during the project. Now that the work is complete, all lanes are open to travelers.

With that project ending, another is scheduled to begin between Hoquiam and Ocean Shores.

According to Grays Harbor County Operations Supervisor Mike Zabiaka, starting Monday morning, May 15 and lasting through Friday May 20th, bridge work will begin near the intersection of Ocean Beach Road and Powell Road.

There will be traffic control in place and likely long delays of up to approximately 1 hour.

The county strongly encourages using SR 109 during the work day.

“The Grays Harbor County Road Department and Rognlins Inc. appreciate your patience and cooperation.” said Zabiaka.