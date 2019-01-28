Hot Country Knights gone wild: Dierks Bentley has some advice for his alter ego

ABC/Image Group LADierks Bentley‘s currently on tour as himself — and as his ’90s alter ego — so why shouldn’t he talk to him on Twitter?

The Arizona native’s nineties cover band, Hot Country Knights, is one of the opening acts on his Burning Man Tour, and Dierks responded to their recent post on social media. Which essentially means he was responding to himself.

 

We workin up new bit for all our Canadian lady fans (and regular fans too). U like? Of course you do… #90scountry #KightsUnite

In the clip, the foursome attempts what you might call line-dancing, while half-singing the lyrics to Sawyer Brown’s nineties classic, “Some Girls Do.” It’s worth checking out the video just to see their costumes.

The Hot Country Knights madness rolls on, as Dierks, Jon Pardi, and newcomer Tenille Townes play Edmonton, Alberta on Thursday and Calgary on Saturday.

