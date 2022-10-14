Hoquiam water line flushing begins October 17, 2022

Hydrant flushing in Hoquiam is scheduled to begin October 17 and run through the end of November.

The City of Hoquiam announced that the Public Works Department will undertake the work that is part of an annual preventative maintenance program that has crews cleaning and checking lines as well as fire hydrants throughout the city.

The City of Hoquiam has a distribution system of 61 miles of pipe that are part of the regular flushing.

Crews will operate the hydrants “to create high velocity flows that scour and clean the inside of waterlines”.

Flushing the hydrants will loosen minerals and any other materials that may have accumulated in the lines and there may be some discoloration or a change in water pressure while flushing is being done in the area.

The City says that the materials that cause the discoloration are not harmful to your health.

The city has recommended in the past that residents ensure tap water is running clear by letting their water flow for 5-15 minutes to clear their plumbing before using it for drinking, cooking, or clothes washing.

Residents may also notice water flowing along the gutter line of the street and entering storm drains during the work.

It is expected to take approximately 45 days to complete the flushing.

Flushing hours will be 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Download Project Flyer for Details