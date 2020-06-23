Hoquiam summer lunch program underway
The Summer Lunch Program for the Hoquiam School District has begun.
In a release from the district, they say that their “REAL” Summer Lunch Program will run through August 28th.
In addition to our lunch distribution, the district partnered with Coastal Harvest to provide boxes of fresh produce, chicken strips, and breakfast sandwiches to distribute with our free lunches.
Availability of these products will happen on random days.
Residents can pick up lunches at one of our sites; YMCA, Emerson Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Central Elementary, Rosewood Manor and Washington everyday .