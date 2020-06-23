      Weather Alert

Hoquiam summer lunch program underway

Jun 23, 2020 @ 8:33am

The Summer Lunch Program for the Hoquiam School District has begun.

In a release from the district, they say that their “REAL” Summer Lunch Program will run through August 28th.

In  addition to our lunch distribution, the district partnered with Coastal Harvest to provide boxes of fresh produce, chicken strips, and breakfast sandwiches  to distribute with our free lunches.

Availability of these products will happen on random days.

Residents can pick up lunches at one of our  sites;  YMCA, Emerson Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Central Elementary, Rosewood Manor and Washington everyday .

 

