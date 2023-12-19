KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Hoquiam shooting incident under investigation

December 19, 2023 7:38AM PST
Share
Owned by Alpha Media LLC and its affiliates

Hoquiam Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night.

According to Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong, shortly after 10p on Monday night, police and medics were dispatched to the 2500 block of Cherry Street for the reported shooting.

When they arrived, the first responders found a juvenile male who had an apparent gunshot wound. 

Strong says that the juvenile was stabilized by aid personnel and transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital for treatment. 

Officers and Detectives were searching for a person of interest in the case who was reported to have fled the scene prior to police arrival.  

HPD says that the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and there was no indication of a threat to the public. 

Anyone who has information about this incident or video footage of the area between 10:00 – 10:15 PM is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number (360) 533-8765.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Gonna Love YouParmalee
11:57pm
Shes My Kind Of RainTim Mcgraw
11:53pm
Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
11:50pm
Mind On YouGeorge Birge (new Artist) Debut Single
11:47pm
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!Blake Shelton
11:44pm
View Full Playlist