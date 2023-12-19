Hoquiam shooting incident under investigation

Hoquiam Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night.

According to Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong, shortly after 10p on Monday night, police and medics were dispatched to the 2500 block of Cherry Street for the reported shooting.

When they arrived, the first responders found a juvenile male who had an apparent gunshot wound.

Strong says that the juvenile was stabilized by aid personnel and transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital for treatment.

Officers and Detectives were searching for a person of interest in the case who was reported to have fled the scene prior to police arrival.

HPD says that the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and there was no indication of a threat to the public.

Anyone who has information about this incident or video footage of the area between 10:00 – 10:15 PM is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number (360) 533-8765.