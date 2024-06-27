KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Hoquiam project along Emerson Avenue starts July 1

June 27, 2024 9:12AM PDT
Logo from City of Hoquiam

The City of Hoquiam’s SR 109 Bike Lanes and Sidewalk Project begins construction on Monday, July 1, 2024. 

The city tells KXRO that minor traffic impacts will occur daily Monday through Friday until the project is completed around the beginning of September.

The project includes many pedestrian and bike safety improvements between the Riverside Avenue Bridge and Emerson Elementary School, including a new 10-foot shared pedestrian/bike pathway on the north side of Emerson, similar to the ones previously constructed along John Gable Park and Hoquiam High School.

Rognlin’s Construction, Inc. from Aberdeen is the low bidder on the project with a construction cost of $1,437,660.

The project is funded by grants of $1,440,000 from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to Schools Program and $361,000 from the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board.

For more information regarding this project please visit www.cityofhoquiam.com.

