Hoquiam Police searching for suspect in shooting

The Hoquiam Police Department issued a request to the public in their search for a person involved in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday.

According to the local department, they were seeking the public’s help in locating 50-year-old Schawn James Cruze following a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of Simpson Avenue on Tuesday morning.

In a release, police say that officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the home just before 8am.

When officers arrived minutes later they contacted a 49-year-old man who lived at the home who told them that Cruze, who was known to him, had come to the home and refused to leave.

The man said that after an argument, Cruze allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the man and fired, missing the resident.

Officers recovered evidence related to the shooting that appears consistent with the victim’s statement.

Cruze had been last seen eastbound from the residence on foot.

Cruze is a white male, about 6’01” tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes, with three-inch brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red and black sweatshirt and gray pants.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Cruze’s whereabouts is asked NOT to approach him and to call 911.