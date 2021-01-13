Hoquiam Police Department announce drug seizure home for sale on Riverside Ave.
The Hoquiam Police Department is selling a house.
Discussed at the Monday City Council meeting and announced on Facebook by HPD on Tuesday, residents have the opportunity to purchase 1905 Riverside Ave in Hoquiam from the city.
Photos and video of the home available at the Hoquiam Police Department Facebook Page.
According to HPD, this home came into possession of officials following the 2017 “ Operation Green Jade” operation in which the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force investigated numerous locations around the county which harbored illegal marijuana growing operations funded and facilitated by Chinese Nationals; most of the locations were purchased with cash and immediately converted to illicit grow houses.
Several locations were identified within Hoquiam; as a result of “Green Jade”, 44-search warrants were served simultaneously in Grays Harbor, Thurston County and King County.
Following that operation, it was suspected other illicit grows around the county were still unidentified.
In 2018, Hoquiam officers were dispatched to the home at 1905 Riverside Avenue for a report of a burglary-in-progress. Once on scene, officers quickly determined the garage and house harbored a large marijuana grow operation which appeared to have been abandoned.
The police department seized the house and following legal proceedings now have the opportunity to sell it to the public.
The department will be selling this residence and is accepting offers to purchase the house, starting at the assessed county value of $105,754.
The sale conditions include the following: all cash offer; no contingencies; must obtain required building permit(s) in six months and habitable condition within twelve months; sold as-in with no warranties or guarantees under a quitclaim deed.
The residence is two-story, approximately 1488 square feet on a 8750 square foot lot. The house has two bedrooms upstairs and a Jack-Jill full-bath as well as a half-bath on the main floor near the kitchen and back door to the back yard. There is a large garage/ shop attached to the house and private, fenced backyard. The residence has high ceilings and large windows with a great view of the Hoquiam River and Simpson Ave Bridge.
For more information , to schedule a walk-through of the location, or make an offer, contact Chief Myers at [email protected] or Det Sgt. Mitchell at [email protected].
Viewing of the location will be limited to available scheduled times only.
The City Council will need to accept the final offer and approve the sale.