Hoquiam P.D.’s Lip Sync Video Is Coming Soon! Here’s a Preview! If you’re like us, then YOU can’t wait to see HPD’s upcoming lip sync video!!! Here’s a little glimpse into what you can expect…. Check out the preview! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Win Toby Keith Tickets with Free Ticket Friday! Lonzo and Ben stop in to talk about the OR Jamboree Fast Eddy stopped by for a visit It’s Red, white, blue and brown weekends! Win Zac Brown Band Tickets! John Rich of Big & Rich Introduces Redneck Riviera American Blended Whiskey to Washington! Lady Antebellum/Darius Rucker Tickets Up for Grabs This Free Ticket Friday!