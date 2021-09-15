Hoquiam man dies following early August accident on SR 101
An accident that occurred in early August has turned fatal as one of the drivers died from his injuries this week.
On August 7, a 76-year-old Hoquiam man was driving south on SR 101 when he was struck by another vehicle.
In the initial report from the Washington State Patrol, they said that the accident occurred when a 35-year-old Raymond man was driving too fast for conditions as he drove north on SR 101, losing traction on the wet roadway.
When he overcorrected his 2003 Ford Ranger it moved into the southbound lane and struck the 2002 Hyundai Accent driven by 76-year-old David Demaray of Hoquiam.
Demaray was taken to Harborview Medical Center following the accident for his injuries, and the WSP states that the Hoquiam man died on September 14.
Next of kin have been notified.
Charges remain pending on the Raymond driver.