Hoquiam LTAC funding for local tourism projects open

Feb 26, 2020 @ 6:57am

Applications for tourism funding from the City of Hoquiam is now open.

The City of Hoquiam Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) is accepting proposals for tourism related services to be provided during 2020.

These proposals would be paid for from Hoquiam’s tourism fund. 

Proposal forms can be downloaded at www.cityofhoquiam.com or picked up at Hoquiam City Hall.

Proposals are due by noon on March 9, 2020, and should be submitted to;

City of Hoquiam
ATTN: Tracy Wood
609 8th St.
Hoquiam, WA 98550

